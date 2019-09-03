Teen charged with sexually assaulting girl at Elmhurst party

ELMHURST, Ill. -- An Elmhurst teen is charged with sexually assaulting a girl at a party last week in the western suburb.The 17-year-old boy faces two felony counts of criminal sexual assault, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said in a statement.He was asked to leave a party hosted by the girl Aug. 31 but later returned and broke down the back door, prosecutors said.Once inside, he allegedly grabbed the girl and told her, "I'm going to kill you," before sexually assaulting her, prosecutors said."The allegations against this defendant, who, after being asked to leave, allegedly broke down a door to get back into the party and then threatened to kill a female friend before sexually assaulting her, are extremely disturbing and will be met with the full force and effect of the law," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in the statement.The teen is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 3.