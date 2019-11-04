Teen charged with shooting girl, 7, trick-or-treating in Little Village remains in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 15-year-old boy charged in the shooting of a 7-year-old girl trick-or-treating on Chicago's Southwest Side has been ordered to remain in custody.

A juvenile court judge first decided over the weekend to keep the teen in custody. When the teen appeared again for a hearing Monday morning the judge decided to keep him in custody at a juvenile detention center. His next hearing is on November 26.

The 15-year-old boy faces multiple charges, including two counts of attempted first degree murder. Prosecutors said on Halloween night he fired at rival gang members in the 3700-block of West 26th Street in the Little Village neighborhood but hit a 7-year-old girl trick-or-treating in a Minnie Mouse costume instead.

The girl, who is being identified as Giselle, was shot in the neck and chest. Relatives said she is improving, even sitting up and speaking a little. Doctors are also figuring out a timeline for her being able to eat again.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the girl's medical expenses.

Prosecutors said that the juvenile suspect dropped the gun after the shooting then urinated on his hands to get the smell off. He allegedly hid the gun in a nearby alley and gave his hoodie to a friend to hide.

The teenager's name is being withheld. He's being charged as a juvenile.

The family of the teenager has hired a private attorney. The boy's mother was in court this morning.
