Teen, children stole 2 cars from Chatham garage at gunpoint, woman says

1 vehicle recovered at Park Manor gas station, she said
By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman says a teenager and several children stole hers and her husband's car from their Chatham garage early Sunday morning.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she saw a car with no lights on driving the wrong way on a one-way street. As she continued to her garage on her way home from work, the car pulled up to her.

"They jumped out; the driver couldn't have been more than 17, with some kids that were 10 to 12. They put a gun to me; they took my car, they took my husband's car that was in the garage, and they fled in their car," she said.

The woman lives at 81st Street and Indiana Avenue.

She said police found one of the stolen cars at a gas station at 71st Street and King Drive in Park Manor with a flat tire. The second car has not been recovered.

Chicago police did not immediately provide additional information but could be seen at the gas station early Sunday.
