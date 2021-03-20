Teen convicted in shooting death ex-girlfriend,16, injuring mother in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. -- A jury in Kenosha County has convicted a teen accused of killing his former girlfriend when they both were 15 and trying to kill her mother.

Martice Fuller, now 17, was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide Friday in the May 2019 shooting death of Kaylie Juga and attempted homicide for shooting and injuring her mother, Stephanie Juga.

Kaylie and her 39-year-old mother were both shot inside a home in the 10900-block of 66 Street.

Prosecutors used testimony to show that a freshmen high school romance turned into stalking and controlling behavior by Fuller and resulted in an end to their relationship.

Both attended Bradford High School in Kenosha where Fuller was a football player and Juga was a cheerleader.

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kenoshawoman shotshootingteen killed
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cubs prospect arrested with 21 lbs of meth, oxycodone pills in team duffle bag
Chicago police officer shot in South Austin; suspect in custody
Boy, 5, killed in Englewood crash after car jumps curb: CPD
Mother of four survives heart failure after childbirth
IL reports 1,962 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
More than 5,000 unaccompanied children are in CBP custody
CDC: Women more likely to have serious side effects from COVID vaccine
Show More
Naperville father-daughter duo land deal on Shark Tank
Plans solidify for 93rd Oscars: No Zoom, no sweatshirts
Man carries toddler into San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat
ISU offers well-being days, not spring break
What to know about Illinois redistricting
More TOP STORIES News