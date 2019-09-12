Teen football player dies after being pulled unresponsive from NW Indiana high school pool

UNINCORPORATED GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A 14-year-old football player has died after he was found unresponsive at the bottom of a high school pool in Northwest Indiana Wednesday, the school's superintendent said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office in Indiana said officers responded to Calumet New Tech High School in unincorporated Gary to a report of a possible drowning.

First responders found a 14-year-old football player unresponsive in the pool after going through a conditioning drill. According to witnesses, the pool was opened to players after football practice and at some point, the young athlete was discovered at the bottom of the pool.

He was taken to Community Hospital in Munster and then airlifted to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, Lake Ridge New Tech Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Johnson Shirley said.

The school's superintendent confirmed the team had been doing conditioning drills at the time. She said trainers immediately began CPR and administered the Automatic Electronic Defibrillator.

Detectives still investigating and trying to determine exactly what led up to the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garylake county indianawater rescuepoolteenhigh school football
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police warn of Near North Side armed robberies, cell phone thefts
Storms lead to flash flooding in McHenry, Lake, Ill., counties
Man's body found in burning minivan on South Side
1 charged after suspicious package found in Logan Square mailbox
Man charged with attempted sexual assault Boystown apartment building
Browns player Chris Smith's girlfriend killed in car accident
Wisconsin brothers accused in illegal THC vape cartridge scheme
Show More
Top 2020 presidential contenders finally on same stage for debate on ABC
How to watch the next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
Mom says 4-year-old walked out of TX school, no one noticed
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, storms in the evening Thursday
Matteson principal's past sex misconduct allegations force resignation
More TOP STORIES News