Teen football player dies after being pulled unresponsive from NW Indiana high school pool

UNINCORPORATED GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A 14-year-old football player has died after he was found unresponsive at the bottom of a high school pool in Northwest Indiana Wednesday, the school's superintendent said.The Lake County Sheriff's Office in Indiana said officers responded to Calumet New Tech High School in unincorporated Gary to a report of a possible drowning.First responders found a 14-year-old football player unresponsive in the pool after going through a conditioning drill. According to witnesses, the pool was opened to players after football practice and at some point, the young athlete was discovered at the bottom of the pool.He was taken to Community Hospital in Munster and then airlifted to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, Lake Ridge New Tech Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Johnson Shirley said.The school's superintendent confirmed the team had been doing conditioning drills at the time. She said trainers immediately began CPR and administered the Automatic Electronic Defibrillator.Detectives still investigating and trying to determine exactly what led up to the incident.