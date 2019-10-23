Teen found dead near Penn State campus, fraternity suspended

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania -- Authorities say a 17-year-old male was found dead in an off-campus house at Penn State and a fraternity has been suspended.

Penn State officials said Tuesday that the Alpha Delta chapter of Chi Phi has lost all its privileges.

Police said the teenager was found Saturday night at the house occupied by Chi Phi members. He was not a student and has not been identified. Penn State says the house is not the fraternity's official residence.



Authorities say the teenager had no signs of trauma.

Penn State says the fraternity may not participate, attend or organize any functions, activities or events pending the outcome of the investigation.

The death comes after the 2017 death of Penn State student Timothy Piazza, who died after a night of hazing and drinking at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.



In March 2017, the Beta Theta Pi fraternity was permanently banned from Penn State, ABC News reports.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
