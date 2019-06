EMBED >More News Videos Javon Harris is being sentenced for killing an innocent woman outside a Bronzeville Starbucks.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man found guilty of killing an innocent woman outside a Bronzeville Starbucks three years ago will be sentenced Thursday.Javion Harris was 16 when police said he shot at another man outside the coffee shop at 35th and State in 2016.311 operator, Yvonne Nelson, was leaving the coffee shop near police headquarters at the time and was shot in the chest.The man Harris was aiming for was also shot but survived. Harris plead not guilty to murder and attempted murder . Harris was charged as an adult.