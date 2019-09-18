Boy, 15, from Iowa shot in South Chicago will lose eye, family says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy who was shot and critically wounded in the city's South Chicago neighborhood over the weekend had traveled from Iowa to help a relative, his family said.

Montay Young was critically injured in a drive by shooting shortly after midnight Saturday in the 8200-block of South Marquette Avenue. Police said someone in a passing gold-colored Chevy Caprice opened fire and Young was hit multiple times. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Young's family said he was looking forward to going back to high school this fall, and had plans for college and to open his own business. They said he had a particularly strong interest in fashion. Wednesday, he was recovering from surgery.

"To see my son shot eight times, he's not going to have no eye, it's not right, and I need justice for my child," his mother Shana Young said.

Young's family said the teen was coming back from the store and was nearly home at the time of the shooting. He had only come to Chicago from Iowa with his mother and sister to help his aunt.

"He had fourteen different exit wounds, which means the bullets that went in him traveled and exited somewhere else," said Shanae Cross, aunt. "You know, this is a baby. This is a baby. Who would want to do this to him?"

The family fears going back to their South Chicago neighborhood. They said the violence impacts everyone and those who survive only want to live in peace.

"If you see something, tell!" Shana Young said. "Why would you want to keep killers on the street that kill other kids?"

"Somebody had to see something, it's a neighborhood where people are out," said Cross. "I know you may be scared, because we're scared."

"Come forward 'cuz I know you would want us to do the same thing," added Shana Young. "And it's just not right."

A Chicago police investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Montay Young's family said he will lose an eye, is likely to have memory loss, and has more surgeries to go.
