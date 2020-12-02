Girl, 13, describes surviving dog attack in Englewood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6320040" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Captain America" is sending a special message and gift to a six-year-old boy who saved his younger sister from a dog attack.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by two dogs Monday afternoon.Janyla Wise is trying to remain positive after the pit bull attack in Englewood."I'm doing good," she said. "I mostly laugh about it and make jokes about it, because if I keep thinking about how bad it could have been when I'm good right now..."Wise was taking out the trash in an alley in the 7300 block of South Winchester Avenue when the dogs ran out from the neighboring garage and began biting her. The owner shot both of them to stop the attack."The girl came out to put something in the garbage can," said the owner's nephew, who asked not to be identified. "One dog heard it, went to see what it was, she started running and he chased her.Wise said she slipped as she was running and the dogs chewed her foot, calves and ear."I was trying to cover my face and my arms, but it didn't work that much," she said.One of the dogs died at the scene, while the other was taken by Chicago Animal Care and Control. Animal control spokeswoman Jenny Schlueter said the second dog was euthanized by the agency at the owner's request.Wise's mother rushed her to Christ Hospital, where she received several stitches.Alaina Hicks said she appreciates her daughter's good attitude, but said the experience has certainly changed her."She loves dogs, and for her to have a fear of dogs is scary," Hicks said.While Wise recovers at home, she will be in good hands. Her grandmother is a registered nurse and has been tending to her wounds.The dogs' owner, who was licensed to have a gun, was issued two citations for having unleashed pets.