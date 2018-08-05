CHICAGO (WLS) --A teen girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Sunday morning, police said.
The victims were standing on the sidewalk in the 1300-block of South Millard Avenue at about 2:34 a.m. when police said two gunmen approached on foot and fired shots.
A 17-year-old girl was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released her identity.
An 11-year-old boy was wounded in the leg and hospitalized in stable condition, a 14-year-old boy was wounded in the leg and hospitalized in stable condition, a 21-year-old woman was shot in the arm and back and hospitalized in critical condition, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg and hospitalized in stable condition and a 17-year-old girl was shot in the arm and hospitalized in stable condition, police said.
No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.
Earlier Sunday morning in the same neighborhood, a shooting at a block party left four people, including three teens, wounded.
Police said at least 30 people have been shot in shootings Sunday.