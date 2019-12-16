Teen girl shot in head in Little Village

CHICAGO -- A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot in the head Saturday in Little Village on the South Side.A passerby told detectives they were walking on the sidewalk about 9:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Rockwell Street when they heard gunshots, Chicago police said. When the person turned around, they saw the 16-year-old girl on the ground with a gunshot wound to her head.The girl was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.Area Central detectives are investigating.