14-year-old girl saved by prayer after being grazed by bullet in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators say the 14-year-old girl was in her room, kneeling down and praying when a bullet came through the wall of her home.

By
A teen is recovering after deputies say she was shot in the arm while praying in her Texas home.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 11 p.m. Monday at the 14400-block of Rio Bonito.

Investigators say the 14-year-old girl was in her room, kneeling down and praying when a bullet came through the wall of her home.

Deputies say they believe the bullet was fired from an apartment complex near her home and stopped on her blanket.

The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, but deputies told Eyewitness News this situation could have been a lot worse if the girl had not been kneeling.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teen shotinvestigationcrimestray bulletu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Election Day 2018: Voters head to the polls across Chicago area
Man charged in triple-fatal Englewood hit-and-run that killed 3-year-old boy
El Chapo: Cold-blooded, cutthroat and connected to Chicago
Facebook removes 'compromised' accounts hours before midterm election
Illinois governor candidates making last-minute push on Election Day
Duncan Hines recalls popular cake mixes because of salmonella fears
Wheaton native dies from illness in Africa
Idris Elba named People's 2018 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Show More
Vote 2018: Election Information for Voting in Illinois
Chicago AccuWeather: Spotty morning rain and windy on Election Day
Vote 2018: Meet the Candidates
Twin sisters give birth to daughters on the same day
More News