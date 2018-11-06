A teen is recovering after deputies say she was shot in the arm while praying in her Texas home.The Harris County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 11 p.m. Monday at the 14400-block of Rio Bonito.Investigators say the 14-year-old girl was in her room, kneeling down and praying when a bullet came through the wall of her home.Deputies say they believe the bullet was fired from an apartment complex near her home and stopped on her blanket.The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.No arrests have been made, but deputies told Eyewitness News this situation could have been a lot worse if the girl had not been kneeling.