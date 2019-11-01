Teen hit, killed by CTA Red Line train near Harrison ID'd, trains resume normal service

CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old boy has been identified as the person who was struck and killed Thurday by a CTA Red Line train near Harrison Street.

Yasser Chahine sustained blunt force trauma to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Cook County medical examiners office.

Red Line trains were rerouted to elevated tracks between the Fullerton and Cermak/Chinatown stations during the evening rush Thursday after the teen was struck and killed by a train in the Loop.

CTA officials said the teen was standing on the Harrison station platform at the time he was struck by an approaching northbound train.

Service was restored with delays and congestion about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the CTA said.

The CTA operator was also taken to Northwestern Hospital for treatment. CTA officials said they were traumatized by the incident.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
WLS contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth looppublic transportationperson struckcta
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 7, shot, critically wounded while trick-or-treating in Little Village
Chicago teachers, students return to class Friday as 15-day strike ends
Oak Brook dentist took thousands for dental care, implants; charged for operating without license
President Trump blames Supt. Johnson for Chicago 'crime wave' in tweet
FBI issues alert on e-skimming
Boy's Mayor Lightfoot Halloween costume goes viral
9-year-old almost loses his arm after family dog attack
Show More
Ind. woman found dead with 8-foot python around her neck
Fast facts about daylight saving time
Man critically injured in fall at Chicago Theatre
4 killed, 4 injured in shooting at house party in Calif., police say
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, very cold wind chills Friday
More TOP STORIES News