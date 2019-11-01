Teen hit, killed by CTA Red Line train near Harrison ID'd, trains resume normal service

CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old boy has been identified as the person who was struck and killed Thurday by a CTA Red Line train near Harrison Street.
Yasser Chahine sustained blunt force trauma to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Cook County medical examiners office.
Red Line trains were rerouted to elevated tracks between the Fullerton and Cermak/Chinatown stations during the evening rush Thursday after the teen was struck and killed by a train in the Loop.
CTA officials said the teen was standing on the Harrison station platform at the time he was struck by an approaching northbound train.
Service was restored with delays and congestion about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the CTA said.
The CTA operator was also taken to Northwestern Hospital for treatment. CTA officials said they were traumatized by the incident.
