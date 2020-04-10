Boy, 14, grazed by bullet that entered Harvey home

HARVEY, Ill. -- A teenage boy was grazed by a bullet Thursday inside a home in south suburban Harvey.

The bullet entered the home and injured the 14-year-old about 8:45 p.m. near 152nd Street, according to a statement from the city of Harvey.

"The victim is reported as alive and being treated for injuries," officials wrote in the statement.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Harvey police at 708-331-3030.

Last year, 11-year-old Kentayvia Blackful was killed by a bullet that flew through the window of her Harvey home the night before her 12th birthday.

