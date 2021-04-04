chicago shooting

Chicago shooting on Lower Wacker Drive leaves teen in critical condition, CPD says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Teen in critical condition after Lower Wacker shooting, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 18-year-old male is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday morning on Lower Wacker Drive near Lake Street, according to Chicago police.

RELATED: Kennedy Expressway shooting near Belmont closes inbound lanes at Kimball, Illinois State Police say

The teen was transported to Northwestern Medicine from West Wacker Drive and West Randolph Street, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

RELATED: Off-duty Chicago police officer shoots Albany Park home intruder in face while wife shields baby, prosecutor says

Chicago police are still investigating the shooting. It's not known if any suspects are in custody.

No details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopchicago shootingman injuredhospitalshootingman shotchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
1 shot on I-290 near Kostner Avenue
19 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago I-90 shooting closes inbound lanes: ISP
Albany Park shooting: Off-duty CPD officer shoots intruder while wife shields baby: prosecutor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suburban Cook Co. on brink of new COVID restrictions, health officials fear
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday
Where will MLB All-Star Game be played? Pritzker offers to step up to the plate
Rapper DMX still on life support, publicist now says
1 shot on I-290 near Kostner Avenue
Albany Park shooting: Off-duty CPD officer shoots intruder while wife shields baby: prosecutor
FL resort abruptly closes, kicks guests out after sold
Show More
Four ways to use those leftover Easter eggs
Familia Kitchen works to preserve Latinx recipes
19 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, PM lake breeze Easter Sunday
Fire truck collides with vehicle before crashing into gas station: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News