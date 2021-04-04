Chicago shooting on Lower Wacker Drive leaves teen in critical condition, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 18-year-old male is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday morning on Lower Wacker Drive near Lake Street, according to Chicago police.
The teen was transported to Northwestern Medicine from West Wacker Drive and West Randolph Street, Chicago Fire Department officials said.
Chicago police are still investigating the shooting. It's not known if any suspects are in custody.
No details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
