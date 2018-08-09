Teen killed, another wounded in West Pullman shooting

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A teenage boy was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The boys, ages 16 and 17, were playing basketball about 6:45 p.m. in a backyard in the 100 block of East 124th Street when someone walked up and started shooting at them, according to Chicago police.

The 17-year-old was shot in the chest and groin and showed up at Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7 p.m., according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. His identity has not yet been released pending notification of his family.

Police initially reported that he was 28 years old.

The 16-year-old was shot in the knee and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.

