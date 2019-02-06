Teen killed in Chicago Ridge hit-and-run to be laid to rest; suspect due in court

EMBED </>More Videos

Richards High School student Amira Nairat is being remembered as a kind, quiet girl. Edward Cruz, the man accused of striking and killing the teen, was due in bond court Wednesday.

By
CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) --
Richards High School student Amira Nairat is being remembered as a kind, quiet girl.

The 15-year-old's devastated family gathered Wednesday at Hann Funeral Home in south suburban Bridgeview to say their final goodbyes.
RELATED: Richards High School student fatally struck in Chicago Ridge hit-and-run
EMBED More News Videos

Amira Nairat, 15, a student at Richards High School was fatally struck Monday morning in Chicago Ridge near her school.



Nairat was on her way to school when she was killed just after 7:45 a.m. Monday in south suburban Chicago Ridge.

Edward Cruz, of nearby Oak Lawn, is accused of striking the teen while driving under the influence of alcohol. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

RELATED: Man, 25, charged in Chicago Ridge crash that killed 15-year-old Amira Nairat
EMBED More News Videos

Edward Cruz, 25, of Oak Lawn, was charged in a crash that killed a 15-year-old Richards High School student.


Cruz was allegedly involved in two other hit-and-run crashes in Oak Lawn ten minutes before hitting the Nairat on Central Avenue near 107th Street.

Police said several hours before those crashes, Cruz was arrested in nearby Merrionette Park and charged with theft. He was allegedly reaching behind a bar and drinking from bottles of alcohol.

Authorities said he bonded out of jail on that charge before getting behind the wheel early Monday morning.

Nairat's relatives were too distraught to speak or share a picture of her.

She will be laid to rest Wednesday afternoon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian injuredpedestrian struckhit and runhigh schoolDUIfuneralChicago RidgeOak Lawn
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man, 25, charged in Chicago Ridge crash that killed teen
Student, 15, fatally struck in Chicago Ridge hit-and-run
Top Stories
Charges dropped against student removed from Marshall HS by CPD
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Chicago man wins $20.8M Illinois Lottery prize
Wilmington residents evacuate as flood waters rise from melting Kankakee River ice jam
WATCH LIVE: Milwaukee police briefing after officer fatally shot
Pardoned inmate Alice Johnson moved to tears by SOTU praise
Women's brains age slower than men's, study says
'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett returns to work in Chicago
Show More
Burned body found in missing teacher's car
Golden retriever rescued from sinkhole in San Diego
Man, 18, fatally shot with baby inside car in Markham
Mom delivers baby by herself within minutes at home
More News