Teen killed in Chicago Ridge hit-and-run to be laid to rest; suspect due in court

CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) --Richards High School student Amira Nairat is being remembered as a kind, quiet girl.
The 15-year-old's devastated family gathered Wednesday at Hann Funeral Home in south suburban Bridgeview to say their final goodbyes.
Nairat was on her way to school when she was killed just after 7:45 a.m. Monday in south suburban Chicago Ridge.
Edward Cruz, of nearby Oak Lawn, is accused of striking the teen while driving under the influence of alcohol. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.
Cruz was allegedly involved in two other hit-and-run crashes in Oak Lawn ten minutes before hitting the Nairat on Central Avenue near 107th Street.
Police said several hours before those crashes, Cruz was arrested in nearby Merrionette Park and charged with theft. He was allegedly reaching behind a bar and drinking from bottles of alcohol.
Authorities said he bonded out of jail on that charge before getting behind the wheel early Monday morning.
Nairat's relatives were too distraught to speak or share a picture of her.
She will be laid to rest Wednesday afternoon.