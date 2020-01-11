Boy, 17, killed in Englewood shooting: police

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday in Englewood on the South Side, police said.

About 5 p.m., he was in the 7200 block of South Aberdeen Street when someone approached him and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck multiple times to the left side of his body, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the fatality.

Area South detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
