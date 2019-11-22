Boy, 17, fatally shot in Lawndale backyard on West Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot while in a backyard in Lawndale on Chicago's West Side Thursday, police said.

Chicago police said the teen was shot in the chest and hip at around 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of S. Lawndale.

The boy was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to CPD.

No offenders are in custody at this time, police said.

Area Central Detectives are investigating.
