chicago crime

Boy, 16, killed in West Town drive-by identified: officials

CHICAGO -- A 16-year-old boy was killed Saturday in a drive-by in West Town on the West Side, Chicago police said.

Around 11 a.m., 16-year-old Darius Lane was standing on Maypole Avenue when someone in a passing silver BMW fired multiple shots at him, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Lane was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he died, officials said.

He lived in West Town.

An autopsy conducted Sunday confirmed he died of his gunshot wounds, the medical examiner's office said. His death has been ruled a homicide.

No one is in custody.

Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
