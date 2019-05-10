Teen killed, woman injured in Kenosha shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- A 16-year-old girl was killed and 39-year-old woman was injured in a shooting in a home in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Thursday afternoon.Kenosha police said officers responded to a home in the 10900-block of 66 Street for a report of two people shot. Police found the two victims inside with gunshot wounds.The teenager died at the scene despite medical efforts, police said. The woman was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.The identities of the victims have not been released.Police did not find anyone else in the home and believe the suspect fled the area. Police have not released any information about the suspect, what relationship the suspect might have to the victims, or a possible motive for the shooting.If you have any information about this shooting, contact Kenosha Police at 262-605-5203.