Teen killed, woman injured in Kenosha shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- A 16-year-old girl was killed and 39-year-old woman was injured in a shooting in a home in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Thursday afternoon.

Kenosha police said officers responded to a home in the 10900-block of 66 Street for a report of two people shot. Police found the two victims inside with gunshot wounds.

The teenager died at the scene despite medical efforts, police said. The woman was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Police did not find anyone else in the home and believe the suspect fled the area. Police have not released any information about the suspect, what relationship the suspect might have to the victims, or a possible motive for the shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact Kenosha Police at 262-605-5203.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kenoshashootingwoman killedteen shot
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 16, ID'd as mom of abandoned newborn found in Humboldt Park alley, police say
Louis Farrakhan speaks at St. Sabina at invitation of Father Pfleger
Lonely boy calls 911, says he wants a friend
EXIT INTERVIEW: Exclusive sit down with just-departed Kim Foxx top staffer
Meet the winner of this free comic book store competition
Wounded warrior gets wheelchair-fitted home
Cancer survivor pays it forward donating scarves for cancer patients
Show More
Rap Sheet Day helps Chicagoans clear past offenses from their criminal records
Illinois farmers could run out of time to plant if wet weather doesn't subside
Great-grandma goes skydiving to celebrate 91st birthday
Superintendent Eddie Johnson reflects on year of loss
Lori Lightfoot discusses summer violence plan
More TOP STORIES News