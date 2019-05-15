Teen shot to death, woman seriously hurt in Roseland

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager was shot to death Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's far South Side, police said.

The 15-year-old boy and a 23-year-old woman were standing in the 200 block of West 113th Street when someone opened fire on them from inside a vehicle, police said.

The boy was shot in the head, abdomen and lower body, police said. He was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn where he died of his injuries. The woman was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition after being shot in the chest.

No further information about either of their identities was available.

No one was in custody for the shooting.

Area South detectives are investigating.
