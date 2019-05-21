Teen missing from South Austin for 9 weeks

Angela White, 15. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are asking the public to help find a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from Chicago's West Side for more than two months.

Angela White has been missing from the area of West Madison Street and North Long Avenue in the city's South Austin neighborhood since March 19, according to a missing person report.

The 15-year-old is about 5 ft. 2 in. tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a purple t-shirt, light blue jeans and black Nikes.

Police said White has friends who live near South Kedzie Avenue and West 13th Street in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood and may be in that area.

Anyone who has seen the missing teen or has information that could lead to her safe return should call Area South SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.
