Teen mom, 1-month-old daughter missing from South Side

Angel Bruce, 18, and her 1-month-old daughter Taniyah Taylor were last seen Monday, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are searching for a missing mother and her infant daughter.

Angel Bruce, 18, and her 1-month-old daughter Taniyah Taylor were last seen Monday in the 3700-block of South Princeton in the Armour Square neighborhood, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Bruce may be wearing a black Nike windbreaker jacket, a blue True Religion hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown Ugg boots, police said. Her daughter may be wearing a pink one-piece snowsuit, a pink hat with a picture of a bird on it and a gray sleeper with white polka dots.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Chicago Police Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.
