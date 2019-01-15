Teen mom, 1-month-old daughter missing from South Side

Chicago police are searching for a missing mother and her infant daughter.Angel Bruce, 18, and her 1-month-old daughter Taniyah Taylor were last seen Monday in the 3700-block of South Princeton in the Armour Square neighborhood, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.Bruce may be wearing a black Nike windbreaker jacket, a blue True Religion hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown Ugg boots, police said. Her daughter may be wearing a pink one-piece snowsuit, a pink hat with a picture of a bird on it and a gray sleeper with white polka dots.Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Chicago Police Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.