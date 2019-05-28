Teen mother, infant daughter missing from Cragin

Mayra Osorio (left) and Samara Osorio. (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old mother and her infant daughter, who were reported missing from the city's Northwest Side.

Mayra Osorio, 16, is missing from the 5500-block of West School Street in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood, police said in a missing person alert.

She and her daughter, 5-month-old Samara Osorio, were last seen around 4 p.m. on May 25. Police said Mayra suffers from depression.

Mayra was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve jacket and black pants. Samara Osorio was last seen wearing a red shirt and pink pants.

Anyone who has information on their whereabouts should call Area North SVU at 312-744-8266.
