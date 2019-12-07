17-year-old murder suspect captured after detention center escape

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- Police say three of the four teens who escaped a juvenile detention center in Tennessee have been captured.The teens allegedly ran out of the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center on Nov. 30.Two of teens were found and rearrested on Tuesday night in Madison, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.One those recaptured was 16-year-old Decorrius Wright. Wright is accused of killing musician Kyle Yorlets.Yorlets was the frontman for the rock band Carverton. He was fatally shot Feb. 7 and police charged three girls and two boys with criminal homicide. They are accused of stealing his wallet, demanding the keys to his vehicle and shooting him when he refused.Morris Marsh, 17, was taken into custody Friday night, almost a week after running out of the juvenile detention center.Marsh was arrested at a gas station. His mother Tewanna Keesee and brother Rashon Keesee were with him and have been charged with being accessories for helping him.Brandon Caruthers, 17, remains on the run. He faces a charge of armed robbery.The teens were on a work detail when their staff supervisor left them to address a fight at another location inside the facility, according to police. They managed to get onto an elevator and used staff protocols to ride to the unsecured ground floor where they went through a series of doors and exited to the outside.Authorities said an employee of the detention center drove around the area looking for the escapees for 35 minutes before he eventually called police for assistance.Investigators said they more than likely had assistance once they were outside.Youth Opportunity said it was conducting an internal investigation into how the teens managed to escape. It said four employees had been placed on suspension pending the results of the internal probe, according to Nashville ABC affiliate WKRN."Youth Opportunity has provided a safe and secure environment for the youth and the citizens of Nashville. Youth Opportunity has heretofore experienced very few safety and security breaches," the company said in a statement. "Youth Opportunity acknowledges that several members of its security personnel made improper decisions that, when combined, led to an opportunity for the four youth to leave the facility."