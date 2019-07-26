Police search for SUV involved in Ravenswood hit-and-run that left 17-year-old seriously injured

Chicago police released these images of the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that critically injured a bicyclist in Ravenswood Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are continuing their search Friday for the driver of a dark-colored SUV involved in a hit-and-run that left a 17-year-old bicyclist critically injured on Chicago's North Side on Thursday.Chicago police said the boy was hit while riding a bike near the intersection of North Western Avenue and West Montrose Avenue in the city's Ravenswood neighborhood.The teen was traveling southbound on Western at around 3:10 p.m. when a dark-colored Lexus SUV struck the bicyclist. Police said the driver was making a left-hand turn onto Montrose and didn't stop. The driver left the area without rendering aid to the bicyclist, police said.Good Samaritans rushed to the boy's aid.Darrell Sims, a witness who tire to help, said other people tried to chase down the driver involved in the crash.The teen was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.Jose Rodriguez, a witness, captured the aftermath of the hit-and-run on social media, showing several people surrounding the boy and calling for help.Police hope the surveillance images will help lead them to the driver responsible for the crash. They said the car suffered damage to the passenger rear door window.Authorities ask that anyone with information about the collision contact police.The investigation is ongoing.