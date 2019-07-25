Teen on bike struck by car, critically injured in Ravenswood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager was critically injured when they were struck by a car on the city's North Side Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.Fire officials said a teenager, possibly 17 years old, was riding a bike when they were struck by the vehicle near the intersection of North Western Avenue and West Montrose Avenue in the city's Ravenswood neighborhood.The teen was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. The exact nature of the teen's injuries was not immediately known.The circumstances surrounding the crash were not known. No further details about the teen, including their gender, have been released.A police investigation is ongoing.