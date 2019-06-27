Boy, 17, fatally shot while riding bicycle in Humboldt Park, police say

CHICAGO -- A teenager was shot to death Wednesday while riding a bicycle in Humboldt Park on the West Side, police said.

Police initially said the 17-year-old boy was riding an electric scooter, but corrected themselves around 9:45 p.m. that he was in fact riding a bicycle.

The teen was riding in the 3900 block of West Iowa Street around 5 p.m. when a red Hyundai SUV approached, two people got out and one of them fired shots, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck multiple times in the head and body, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details on the boy's death.

No arrests have been reported as Area North detectives investigate.

