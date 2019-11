Teen sentenced in Old Mill Creek attempted car theft that led to teen's death

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- One of the five Chicago teenagers originally charged with murder in an attempted car theft that ended in a 14 year old's death was sentenced to a year in prison Tuesday. The Daily Herald reports that 18 year old Diamond Davis, jailed since August, could get out in half the time with good behavior.She pleaded guilty to trying to steal a car in Old Mill Creek in Lake County, Illinois. The car's owner fired at the teenagers and a 14-year-old, Diamond's cousin, was killed.Prosecutors had initially charged Davis and four other teens with murder for the 14-year-old's death , but the charges were later dropped.