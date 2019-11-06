LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- One of the five Chicago teenagers originally charged with murder in an attempted car theft that ended in a 14 year old's death was sentenced to a year in prison Tuesday.
The Daily Herald reports that 18 year old Diamond Davis, jailed since August, could get out in half the time with good behavior.
RELATED: Murder charges dropped against 5 teens accused in north suburban attempted car theft
She pleaded guilty to trying to steal a car in Old Mill Creek in Lake County, Illinois. The car's owner fired at the teenagers and a 14-year-old, Diamond's cousin, was killed.
Prosecutors had initially charged Davis and four other teens with murder for the 14-year-old's death, but the charges were later dropped.
Teen sentenced in Old Mill Creek attempted car theft that led to teen's death
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News