Teen shot 8 times, killed in South Deering

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old boy was killed Saturday after he was shot eight times in South Deering on the Far South Side.

About 4 p.m., he was in an alley in the 10800 block of South Hoxie Avenue, when he was approached by multiple people who fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

He was struck six times in the chest, twice in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not commented on the man's death.

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
