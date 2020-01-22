Teen shot near Lindblom Math and Science Academy during attempted armed robbery in West Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a teenager was shot during an attempted armed robbery in the city's West Englewood neighborhood.

Police said a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were walking in the 6100-block of South Wolcott, near Lindblom Math and Science Academy, at about 6:30 p.m.

According to police, a black car pulled up and two people got out, produced a handgun and demanded property from the teens. The 17-year-old ran, and the robber opened fire, striking him in the chest.

The teen was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition, police said. The 15-year-old was not hurt.

Police said the robbers fled the area. Area South detectives are investigating. No one is currently in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest englewoodchicago shootingattempted robberyteen shotarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
O'Hare Airport begins screening for deadly coronavirus
IL Supreme Court to hear case of Wood Dale teacher denied maternity leave for child born in summer
Rolling Meadows coach recalls 49ers' QB Garoppolo's early football years
Trump impeachment trial: McConnell abruptly backs off proposed rules
Man allegedly high on marijuana arrested after Lisle crash: police
VIDEO: Burglars climb through NW Side Dunkin' drive-thru window
Metra MD-North train strikes semi near Edgebrook station, trains stopped
Show More
Medline shuts down in Waukegan to comply with new emissions law
Terminally ill dog becomes police K-9 for a day
WATCH: Zoo animals treated with repurposed holiday trees
Mich. homicide suspect in custody after SWAT team surrounds Montgomery home
Authorities warn of iguanas falling out of trees as temperatures drop
More TOP STORIES News