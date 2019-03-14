Teen shot in head in Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was shot in the head Thursday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.Police responded to a report of a person down in the 900-block of West 73rd Street in the city's Englewood neighborhood around 12:20 p.m.Officers found a boy, between 14 and 15 years old, had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.He was transported in critical condition to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital. Police are working to identify the teen.The shooting remains under investigation. No one is in custody.