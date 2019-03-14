Teen shot in head in Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was shot in the head Thursday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

Police responded to a report of a person down in the 900-block of West 73rd Street in the city's Englewood neighborhood around 12:20 p.m.

Officers found a boy, between 14 and 15 years old, had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported in critical condition to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital. Police are working to identify the teen.

The shooting remains under investigation. No one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodchicago shootingchicago crimeteen shotchicago violencechild shot
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE RADAR: Tornado Watch in effect for Chicago area until 5PM
Gambino mob boss Frank Cali gunned down in NY gangland hit
Senate votes to terminate Trump's border order
Sephora cuts ties with Lori Loughlin's daughter amid admissions scandal
Chicago AccuWeather: Wind advisory, thunderstorms Thursday
Ravinia announces 2019 season schedule
Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to disorderly conduct charges
Show More
Blue Line service halted from Damen to UIC-Halsted
'Career criminal' arrested in sex assault of woman, 83
ComEd worker shocked on the job
TIMELINE: Deadly Ethiopian Airlines plane crash
Boeing 737 Max planes grounded; Midway passengers change plans
More TOP STORIES News