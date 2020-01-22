Teen shot near Lindblom Math and Science Academy during attempted armed robbery in West Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a teenager was shot during an attempted armed robbery in the city's West Englewood neighborhood.

Police said a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were walking in the 6100-block of South Wolcott, near Lindblom Math and Science Academy, at about 6:30 p.m.

According to police, a black car pulled up and two people got out, produced a handgun and demanded property from the teens. The 17-year-old ran, and the robber opened fire, striking him in the chest.

The teen was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition, police said. The 15-year-old was not hurt.

it is not known whether or not the victim is a Lindblom student. He is expected to recover.

Police said the robbers fled the area. Area South detectives are investigating. No one is currently in custody.
