Boy, 17, found fatally shot inside residence in Austin on West Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in Austin on the West Side, Chicago police said.

According to police, officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert around 11:45 p.m. and found the teen in the gangway of a residence in the 4900-block of Cortez Street.

The teen was transported to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released the details of his death at this time.

No one is in custody.

Area North detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustinchicago shootinghomicidegun violenceteen killedchicago violence
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Show More
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News