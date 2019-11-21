Teen stabbed near Red Line platform in Lakeview, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen has been hospitalized after being stabbed in the thigh near a Red Line platform in Lakeview Wednesday, Chicago fire officials said.The stabbing occurred on or near the Red Line platform at the Belmont Station on Chicago's North Side, the Chicago Fire Department said.The male victim was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in serious condition, according to fire officials.CTA said there's no impact to service on the Red Line at this time.