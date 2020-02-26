3 persons of interest in teen's stabbing near North Side CTA Red Line station released without charges

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three persons of interest who were questioned by police on the stabbing of a teen on the North Side Monday have been released without charges.

The 15-year-old victim was walking with another boy in the 1600-block of North Bissell Street just before 1 a.m. when police said two people got out of a silver Dodge Charger and chased them, police said.

The teenager suffered stab wounds and then ran into the North and Clybourn Red Line station for help.

The teen was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest, arm and leg. Police said the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parkchicago crimestabbing
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Show More
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News