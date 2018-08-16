Teen stabbed, set on fire, run over in West Chicago; 3 charged

Prosecutors announced charges against three people in connection with the murder of a man found burned in a field in West Chicago Tuesday. (DuPage County Sheriff's Office)

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) --
Three people have been charged after prosecutors said a man was stabbed, set on fire and run over in West Chicago on Monday.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said Tia Brewer, 16, and Franciso Alvarado, met with the victim, Luis Guerrero, 18, near the West Chicago Library and stabbed and strangled Guerrero.

Alvarado and Brewer then took Guerrero to a field and set him on fire, Berlin said. When Guerrero tried running away, prosecutors said Alvarado and Brewer ran him over in their car.

RELATED: Police: Man's body found burning in empty West Chicago field

Berlin said a third person, Jesus Correa, 18, was asked to provide gasoline used to set the victim on fire. Correa observed the body in the fire pit when he got to the scene and later saw the fire pit go up in flames, Berlin said.

Francisco Alvarado (left) and Jesus Correa (right).



Alvarado and Brewer were both charged with first degree murder, armed robbery and concealment of a homicidal death. In a court appearance Thursday, both were denied bail.

Correa has been charged with concealment of a homicidal death. His bond was set at $100,000.

Guerrero's body was discovered at about noon on Tuesday in the 1300-block of Joliet Street. Police said they received information from one of the suspect's family members. After speaking with Correa, he directed police to a motel in Chicago, where they located Alvarado and Brewer.

Berlin said items from the victim, including a bloody backpack which contained a bloody knife and screwdriver, were found in the motel room.

Police said that the victim had been in a dating relationship with Brewer and that Brewer is currently dating Alvarado. While speaking with investigators, Brewer alleged that Guerrero had raped her sometime in the past.

An autopsy found that Guerrero and been stabbed more than a dozen times, strangled and suffered blunt force injuries consistent with being run over by a car, prosecutors said.
