Teen struck by stray bullet inside Washington Park home, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old boy was injured Thursday morning after he was struck by a stray bullet inside his home in Washington Park, Chicago police said.According to police, around 1:33 a.m. the teen was inside his home in the 5300-block of S. Calumet Avenue when he heard gunshots outside and felt pain.The teen was struck in the thigh and was transported to Comer Children Hospital, police said. He is in good condition.No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody.Area 3 detectives are investigating.