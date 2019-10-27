Girl, 15, suffers broken eye sockets after attack on New York bus

By
ELTINGVILLE, Staten Island -- A 15-year-old was left bruised and blooded with fractured eye sockets after getting attacked by a group of teenagers on Staten Island, New York.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, was on her way home from school and says she tried to defend herself while on the bus.

On the back of the bus were 8-10 teenagers who were up to no good - at first they were harassing senior citizens, and then they turned their attention on the 15-year-old.

"They started hitting me with Rice Krispies and Pop-Tarts," the victim said.

The 15-year-old then said they hit her with a rubber band, and it went right through her glasses.

When she spoke back at them, she felt a hard blow to her face - then another and another, leaving her bruised and bloodied in a brace in the hospital.

She said she does not know her attackers, but police said Friday they arrested two of them - a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old.

School officials said New York Police Department officers are monitoring students as they board their buses.

Officials also said, 'we are also exploring other actionable steps to ensure our students' safety on their way to and from school.'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
eltingvillenew york citystaten islandattackbusteenagerteenagersteen
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU: $38M stands between CPS agreement as strike continues for 11th day
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
FBI looking for suspect in South Side bank robbery
Pritzker favors legislation allowing college athletes' pay
Hundreds flee party as shooter kills 2, injures 16
Driver hurt in crash after shots fired on Dan Ryan
Chance the Rapper talks support of teachers strike on 'SNL'
Show More
Nike Chicago transforms diner into 'Chicago Style' pop-up
Family holds party in honor of fallen CPD officer
Memorial to be held for anniversary of Tree of Life synagogue shooting
Man charged with felony after hitting CPD officer while fleeing traffic stop
Man battling cancer wins $200K heading to last round of chemo
More TOP STORIES News