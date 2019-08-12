Teen trying to bring loaded gun in carry-on luggage at O'Hare airport arrested

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager facing gun charges is arrested again, this time for trying to take a loaded gun in his carry-on luggage at O'Hare.
Chicago police said Jaden Goldsberry was stopped at one of O'Hare's security checkpoints last Wednesday.
TSA agents saw the gun during a screening and called officers who arrested him.
He's now facing several felony charges, including boarding an aircraft with a weapon.
A judge ordered he be held without bond for violating a previous gun bail bond from a case earlier this year.
