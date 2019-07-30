Teen wanted for urinating on shelf at Walmart store in Porter: deputies

PORTER, Texas -- Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a video surfaced on social media depicting a teen urinating on a shelf at a Walmart store in Porter, Texas.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the video circulating online also shows several people attempting to steal a case of beer on July 27 from the store at 23561 US-59.

Deputies said the suspects were stopped by Walmart loss prevention officers as they tried to leave the store, but they were eventually let go.

Urine was allegedly found on a shelf near the beverage aisle after the suspects had left the store.

Detectives are now trying to identify the individuals involved.

The sheriff's office said tampering with consumer products is not only "morally reprehensible, but can be a felony offense."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
viral videou.s. & worldwalmart
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 moms shot, killed while working as peacekeepers on Englewood corner
Residents of Manhattan subdivision say newer concrete driveways are cracking, flaking
Man rips sunroof off car stuck in traffic, goes on attack
Man charged after he allegedly locks children in vehicle for 2 hours in suburban Lake Forest
Father charged after boy, 3, killed in apparent accidental shooting on South Side
Chicago beefs up security for Lollapalooza
Arrest in hoax made as police search Gilroy suspect's car, home
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, cooler, less humid Tuesday
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
Betsy Ebeling, Hillary Clinton's best friend, dies after cancer battle
1 injured in Streamwood explosion, fire
Evanston City Council investigated for misconduct at request of mayor
More TOP STORIES News