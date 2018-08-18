Teen who Chicago police say fatally shot himself after chase ID'd



Chicago police said a teenage boy died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a brief foot chase with police Friday night.

Police said officers saw a 15-year-old boy in the 1500-block of South Keeler Avenue who appeared to have or be firing gun. When the officers tried to question him, he ran, police said.

Officers pursued the teenager on foot. Police said he then ran into an apartment building. Shortly after, officers said they heard a gunshot.

Police and fire officials said the boy sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he died.
