Washington teen who shoved friend off bridge pleads guilty

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen who shoved friend off bridge pleads guilty. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on March 18, 2019.

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- A woman has pleaded guilty to pushing her 16-year-old friend from a bridge at a popular swimming area near Vancouver.

The Columbian reports 19-year-old Tay'lor Smith pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless endangerment Monday in Clark County District Court.

Prosecutors are recommending no jail time when Smith is sentenced later this month.

Smith pushed Jordan Holgerson off the bridge Aug. 7 at Moulton Falls northeast of Vancouver.

Video posted on YouTube that went viral shows Holgerson being pushed.

Holgerson broke six ribs and punctured her lungs in a fall of over 50 feet (15 meters).

In an interview on "Good Morning America" Smith said she didn't consider the repercussions.

EMBED More News Videos

Taylor Smith, who has been charged with reckless endangerment for pushing friend Jordan Holgeron off a bridge in Washington, said in an interview with ''Good Morning America'' that would accept whatever consequences the prosecutor decides on.



Outside the courtroom, Genelle Holgerson said she and her daughter want this chapter of their lives to be over.

___

Information from: The Columbian, http://www.columbian.com
Report a Typo
Related topics:
youtubeus worldteenagers
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Jason Van Dyke resentencing bid rejected by Illinois Supreme Court
Wendy's manager charged with child sex assault
3 dead as hundreds of homes flooded across Midwest
Striking CSO musicians hold rally with 'Hamilton,' 'A Bronx Tale' cast members
Hairstylist loses life savings to catfish using US Marine's picture
'Honey Boo Boo' TV star 'Mama June' arrested in Alabama
ITC official gives tearful apology to residents for facility fire
Show More
Corona missing child: Investigators, plumber spotted at boy's home
Family speaks out after video shows officer hitting woman
Man carjacked at gunpoint on Near North Side
Last supermoon of 2019 will fall on first day of spring
Charter bus traveling from Florida to NY crashes, killing 2
More TOP STORIES News