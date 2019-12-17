16-year-old girl whose Bronx kidnapping sparked Amber Alert found safe

NEW YORK -- A 16-year-old girl whose Bronx kidnapping sparked an Amber Alert has been found safe, authorities confirmed Tuesday.Police say Karol Sanchez walked up to her relative's Bronx apartment building. She met with police and is now on the way to the local precinct.Further details of her safe return are unknown at this time, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.The abduction, which happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Eagle Avenue, was caught on camera and shocked those in the neighborhood.Surveillance video released by the NYPD showed two men jumping out of a car and grabbing 16-year-old Karol Sanchez as she walked with her mom.Her mom tried to fight back but was pushed away as Sanchez was forced into the beige four-door sedan with two other men inside.The car with four men and the victim inside then drove off, fleeing east on Eagle Avenue.Investigators said Sanchez did not know her kidnappers.The incident had other parents and kids in the neighborhood concerned."I always take her to school and pick her up," parent Joy Bates said. "Hopefully nothing like that...I might get kidnapped, too."An urgent search for the teen is now underway."My cousin told me, 'Don't say a word, don't walk near a curb, be careful for vans that look suspicious,'" 11-year-old Paige Innis said.The men wanted for questioning in the case are described as four adult males in their 20s with dark complexions. All were wearing dark clothing.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).