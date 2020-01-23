CHICAGO -- A teenage boy was arrested for allegedly carrying a pellet gun at Wendell Phillips Academy in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood Wednesday, police said.
Police responded to the school in the 200-block of East Pershing Road at about 6:05 p.m. after getting reports of a person with a gun at the school.
A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody at the gym area of the school and it was determined he had a pellet gun, police said.
No one was hurt. Charges are pending against the teen, police said.
Teen with pellet gun arrested at Wendell Phillips Academy, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News