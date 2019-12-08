Boy, 15, wounded in crossfire during Irving Park police chase released from hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 15-year-old innocent bystander wounded during a shootout after a north suburban bank robbery last month has been released from the hospital.

Rylan Wilder, a Lane Tech student, was working at UpBeat Music and Arts when he was struck by a stray bullet during the exchanged of gunfire.

RELATED: Chicago cop shot in head during 'gun battle' with bank robbery suspect on NW Side; boy, 15, also shot

A Chicago police officer was also wounded, and a Des Plaines officer was fatally shot.

Police said 32-year-old Christopher Willis robbed a Bank of America in Des Plaines, then stole a vehicle and led authorities on a chase into Chicago's Old Irving Park neighborhood on November 19.

RELATED: Mother of robbery suspect shot by police in Old Irving Park sends prayers to victims

Wilder was discharged from the hospital after seven surgeries, according to his parents. He will also need at least two more surgeries, his parents said.

Alleged getaway driver Maurice Murphy, 32, is charged with felony robbery.

Prosecutors said Murphy confessed he helped with the bank robbery because he said he needed the money.
