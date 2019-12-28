Teen wounded in shooting near South Shore Popeye's

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting near a fast food restaurant in South Shore, fire officials said.

The shooting happened near a Popeye's at 74th and Stony Island.

Fire officials said the boy was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear. Police and fire officials have not offered any further details about the victim or specifics of his injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com for updates.
