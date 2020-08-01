fatal crash

Teen boy, 17, killed in Plainfield crash

PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- A 17-year-old boy was killed in a vehicle crash Friday in southwest suburban Plainfield, according to preliminary information from Plainfield police.

A preliminary investigation found that about 5:25 p.m. the boy was driving a BMW at a high rate of speed north on Van Dyke Road just north of 127th Street, when he passed a vehicle, lost control and struck two utility poles, police said.

The boy was rushed to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora with life-threatening injuries, and was later airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
plainfieldcar crashcar accidentboy crashes carfatal crashbmwteen killedspeeding
FATAL CRASH
Officer laid on hot asphalt next to dying woman hit by truck
LA area cop, teen daughter die in car crash on vacation
Woman killed in crash near Midway, police say
SB Dan Ryan reopens after crashes leave 2 dead, baby critically injured
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 9, killed in Near North Side shooting ID'd: ME
Private prom of 270 students, chaperones investigated after attendees test positive for COVID-19
Negotiators report progress in stimulus bill talks
Illinois reports 1,639 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
Court orders release of teen detained over missing schoolwork
17 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
FDA: Red onions linked to salmonella outbreak affecting 31 states
Show More
Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok's US business
Young mother remains missing after toddler found alone
Doctors try pressurized oxygen chambers to fight COVID-19
Worries grow over teacher shortages as COVID-19 pandemic worsens
Indiana student, school staff member test positive for virus
More TOP STORIES News